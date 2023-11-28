T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Plans — Dividend of $0.65

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.36. 420,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281,072. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 164,453 shares of company stock worth $24,125,356 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.06.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

