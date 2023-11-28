T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.06.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.19. 521,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,425. The company has a market cap of $171.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $153.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,275,744.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,453 shares of company stock worth $24,125,356 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

