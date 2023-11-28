Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Table Trac Stock Performance
Shares of Table Trac stock remained flat at $3.72 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. Table Trac has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $5.50.
About Table Trac
