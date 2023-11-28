Table Trac, Inc. (TBTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Table Trac Price Performance

Shares of Table Trac stock remained flat at $3.72 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. Table Trac has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

