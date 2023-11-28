Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77.
Taitron Components Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components
Taitron Components Company Profile
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Taitron Components
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.