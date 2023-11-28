Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

Taitron Components Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Taitron Components by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Taitron Components by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

