Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given a C$6.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) received a C$6.25 target price from Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 73.61% from the stock’s current price.

TVE has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of TVE traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,170,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,655. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.65. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.99 and a 1-year high of C$5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 2.53.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.11). Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of C$506.37 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.2449548 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.