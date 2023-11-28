Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Purchased by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 626,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $13,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 84.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Insider Activity at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKT. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

NYSE:SKT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,339. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.84.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 119.54%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.