Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,437,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 876,684 shares.The stock last traded at $25.17 and had previously closed at $25.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Compass Point lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.54%.

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 50.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

