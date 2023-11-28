Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

Shares of Tantech stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. Tantech has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tantech by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 134,694 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tantech in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Tantech by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

