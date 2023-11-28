Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW) Short Interest Up 4,400.0% in November

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 4,400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Target Hospitality Trading Up 4.5 %

Target Hospitality stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,406. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $968,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,539,000. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 410,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 298,378 shares during the last quarter.

About Target Hospitality

target hospitality corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the united states. the company operates through three segments: permian basin, bakken basin, and government. it owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

