TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,272 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.05% of TC Energy worth $21,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in TC Energy by 197.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in TC Energy by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 1,462.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

TC Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

TRP traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.19. 184,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,230. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4,583.33%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

