TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 174.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.14.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.3 %

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.08. The company had a trading volume of 237,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,994. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $111.94 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.09 and a 200 day moving average of $129.62.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.