Teca Partners LP Acquires Shares of 125,318 Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Teca Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,000. Endeavor Group makes up about 3.1% of Teca Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EDR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,658.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EDR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 909,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

