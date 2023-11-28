Teca Partners LP Grows Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Teca Partners LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,222 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 4.0% of Teca Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Teca Partners LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $7.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.49. 3,750,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,600,533. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a PE ratio of 157.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $278.69.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 217,017 shares of company stock valued at $53,376,399 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.