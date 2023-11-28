Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.50

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.64 ($0.10), with a volume of 270016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.90 ($0.10).

Tekcapital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.86.

Tekcapital Company Profile

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt, a micron-sized salt crystal that provide the flavor of salt with half of the sodium; and low-sodium snacks under the SaltMe! brand.

