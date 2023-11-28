Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Trading 5.4% Higher

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.22 and last traded at $18.14. Approximately 4,061,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 4,561,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 155.12%. The company had revenue of $660.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $84,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $612,623.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 4,962 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $84,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $612,623.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $93,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,746.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,761 shares of company stock worth $359,072. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 12.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,287 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.