Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 8,600.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Teleperformance Stock Performance

Shares of TLPFY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,335. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.20. Teleperformance has a one year low of $51.32 and a one year high of $150.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TLPFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. UBS Group cut Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleperformance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services.

