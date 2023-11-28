Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) versus Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) and Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telia Company AB (publ) -16.73% -23.56% -6.75% Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telia Company AB (publ) $9.01 billion 1.03 -$1.45 billion ($0.73) -6.47 Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication N/A N/A N/A $0.75 1.60

Analyst Recommendations

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telia Company AB (publ). Telia Company AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Telia Company AB (publ) and Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telia Company AB (publ) 1 7 0 0 1.88 Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Telia Company AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.6%. Telia Company AB (publ) pays out -32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.5% of Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication beats Telia Company AB (publ) on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions. The company also provides IoT connectivity, building monitoring, smart public transport, and smart utilities, as well as transport and logistics solutions comprising connected vehicle, asset tracking, and fleet management services. It markets its products and services under the Telia, TV4, C More, Halebop, Fello, MTV, Phonero, Onecall, MyCall, CallMe, MIT Tele, Ezys, Diil, Super, and Imt brand names for transport and logistics, public transport, manufacturing, retail, utilities, buildings and real estate, and public sector industries. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is based in Solna, Sweden.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services. In addition, it provides virtual server services; Bcyber services; smart business services; private virtual PBX services; and B144 service, an advertising platform for digital advertising and marketing to small businesses, BCam, Wi-Fi, SMS, and remote backup. Further, the company offers infrastructure services, company's network connection, billing services, and space leasing; and operates and maintains radio transmitters for broadcasting of radio and television contents. Additionally, it provides basic telephone, browsing and data communications, messaging, push to talk, Internet of Things, and servicing and repair services, as well as sells terminal equipment. Furthermore, the company provides cellular communication services; multi-channel digital satellite television, over the Internet, and value added services. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Holon, Israel.

