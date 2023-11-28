TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Trading 5.5% Higher

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 192,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 218,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 5.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.02 million, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.65.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. TELUS International (Cda)’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Further Reading

