Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 41.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tenaris in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tenaris in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 4,101.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 345,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,106. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.49. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.27). Tenaris had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

TS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

