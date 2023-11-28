Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) traded down 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 71,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 95,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Tenet Fintech Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter. Tenet Fintech Group had a negative net margin of 78.92% and a negative return on equity of 42.34%.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members.

