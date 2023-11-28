Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Terex worth $24,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,361,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,215,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,229,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,974,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,523,000 after buying an additional 482,695 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after buying an additional 438,200 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $50,070.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,230.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,730 shares of company stock worth $437,344. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.68. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.92.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

