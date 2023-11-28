Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Ossiam’s 9th Largest Position

Ossiam lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 41.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 456,126 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 327,150 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Tesla were worth $119,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 3.7 %

TSLA traded up $8.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.71. 106,161,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,177,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,565 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,315. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

