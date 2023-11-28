Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova decreased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Tetra Tech by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,398,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,005,000 after buying an additional 5,393,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,468,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Tetra Tech by 269.9% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 917,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,168,000 after buying an additional 669,165 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,092,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 876,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,800,000 after purchasing an additional 307,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $228,961.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $5.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.19 and a 12-month high of $173.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.14.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

