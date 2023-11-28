TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) is Gendell Jeffrey L’s 10th Largest Position

Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,906,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,789 shares during the period. TETRA Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 3.79% of TETRA Technologies worth $16,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 96.8% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 83,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 41,283 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth $134,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 570,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 81,525 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,909,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.86. 828,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,859. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.47.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TETRA Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

