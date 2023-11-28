TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,565 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of TFS Financial worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TFS Financial by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TFS Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TFS Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 39,260 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TFS Financial by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the period. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TFSL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 41,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.56. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.46 million during the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 4.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 418.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

