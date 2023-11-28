The Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS stock traded down C$2.43 on Tuesday, reaching C$57.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,459,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,591. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.17. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$55.20 and a 12-month high of C$74.41. The firm has a market cap of C$69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.18 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 28.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1887694 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BNS shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. CSFB raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cormark reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.40.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

