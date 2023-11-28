The Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%.
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance
BNS stock traded down C$2.43 on Tuesday, reaching C$57.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,459,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,591. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.17. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$55.20 and a 12-month high of C$74.41. The firm has a market cap of C$69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.18 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 28.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1887694 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
