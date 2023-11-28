The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.21

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 9872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

