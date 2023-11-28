The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Position Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.66% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $45,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,532,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,721,000 after purchasing an additional 163,655 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 21,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSGX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,928. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average of $75.79. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 1.00. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $82.38.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $143.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.95 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

