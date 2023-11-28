The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.5% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 509,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,989,000 after acquiring an additional 97,656 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 160.4% in the second quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,704 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% in the second quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.54.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EL traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.85 and a 200-day moving average of $162.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.