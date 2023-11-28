The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $83,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 41,576.0% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 28.6% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.54.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $125.18. 1,367,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.74, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

