The Goldman Sachs Group Increases UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Price Target to $3.17

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.84 to $3.17 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 27.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $6.32 to $7.37 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised UP Fintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

UP Fintech Trading Down 1.3 %

UP Fintech stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 494,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $725.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.32.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.06 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 240.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 215.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 54.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.