The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) CAO Lande Rashida La Sells 13,238 Shares

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,641,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,151. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

