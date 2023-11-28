The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,366 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Manulife Financial worth $35,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,119,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,893,000 after purchasing an additional 127,219 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 25.0% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,632,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,146,000 after purchasing an additional 260,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,905,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after purchasing an additional 194,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,646. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

