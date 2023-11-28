The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 14,355 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.15% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $40,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $16,706,892,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,190,000 after buying an additional 193,418,094 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,051,000 after buying an additional 2,179,319 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,148,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,152,000 after buying an additional 549,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $24,656,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,088. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.01.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.