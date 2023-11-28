The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,685 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.18% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $34,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBH. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 286,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 34,378 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 26,955 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,417. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.42.

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $286.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $149,656.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at $938,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

