The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,698 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $35,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,614. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.1 %

PSX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.25. The company had a trading volume of 191,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.16 and a 200 day moving average of $108.32. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

