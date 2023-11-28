The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,889 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.77% of Boot Barn worth $44,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 463.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Stock Up 0.4 %

Boot Barn stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.15. 19,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,267. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.44. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.37. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

