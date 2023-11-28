The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $45,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,489,372,000 after buying an additional 156,122,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,376,000 after buying an additional 196,360 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,862,000 after purchasing an additional 66,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,447,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,734,000 after purchasing an additional 93,073 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $472.12. 22,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $436.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

