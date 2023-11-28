The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,998 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tenable were worth $35,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tenable by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 59,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Tenable by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 176,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,744. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.68. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -61.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $952,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,813.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $136,508.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,170,422.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $952,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,813.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,733. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

