The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $37.54 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,427 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $37,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.65. The stock had a trading volume of 127,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,494. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $150.90 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

