The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $41.19 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FedEx were worth $41,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.42. 58,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,500. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $162.61 and a 1-year high of $270.95.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

