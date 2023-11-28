The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $42.03 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,521 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Target were worth $42,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 142,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.39.

Target Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.76. 513,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,569,845. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

