The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $44.43 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,419,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,286 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.33% of Cameco worth $44,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,732,000 after buying an additional 6,521,454 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $168,002,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $117,233,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCJ stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $44.94. 759,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $35.31.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

