The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Motorola Solutions worth $35,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $39,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.29. 77,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.40 and its 200 day moving average is $287.57. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.00 and a 1 year high of $322.53.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

