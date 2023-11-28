The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,054,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79,855 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Open Text were worth $43,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 1,955.1% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Open Text by 1,359.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Text alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTEX. CIBC lifted their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Open Text Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.73. 46,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,990. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Open Text had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

Open Text Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Recommended Stories

