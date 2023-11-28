The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 298 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.36% of Teleflex worth $40,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after buying an additional 2,267,889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 50.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $464,515,000 after buying an additional 612,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $104,344,000. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $79,244,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after buying an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,924. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.40.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

