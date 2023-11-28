The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 6,291 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $37,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. American National Bank raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.1 %

NSC traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.14. 146,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.53. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

