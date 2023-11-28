The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,058,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $40,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,127,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,368 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 20.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 567,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

Summit Materials stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,037. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

About Summit Materials

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

