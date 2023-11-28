The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $37,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $111,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $2,246,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.4% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 911.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 49,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 44,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.53. 324,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average is $76.73. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $97.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.